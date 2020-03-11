Champs cancelled over coronavirus scare

The Inter-Secondary Schools School Sports Association (ISSA)

GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships has been cancelled as a

result of the coronavirus scare that is currently sweeping the island.

The decision was taken after organisers of the event, ISSA, met with key stakeholders of the annual event, which included sponsors GraceKennedy.

The meeting also involved representatives from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Sports.

It came after the Ministry of Health announced the first coronavirus case in the island on Tuesday.