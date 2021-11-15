Chang: There is nothing unconstitutional about SOEs

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang says the Government is not doing anything illegal or unconstitutional with the declaration of states of public emergency (SOEs) in seven police divisions in eastern and western Jamaica.

These police divisions are St James, Westmoreland and Hanover in western Jamaica, and in the Corporate Area — St Andrew South, the Kingston Western, Kingston Central and Kingston Eastern.

The Cornwall Bar Association said declaration of the SOEs has raised several concerns. According to the president of the association, Michael Hemmings, issues concerning SOEs are yet to be determined as it was scheduled to be heard by the full court between December 13-16, 2021.

The Cornwall Bar Association president noted that under the SOEs the police are equipped with extraordinary powers and there are no guidelines/regulations made public to assist how lawyers are to operate. He said such regulations are important and the public must be informed about the period of detention, period of review, and the period that it will take for the matter to be heard before the relevant tribunal.

With inadequate lock-up space in St James, Hemmings also questioned how will COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

However, Dr Chang, who is also the deputy prime minister, said that while the Attorney General is best suited to address the legal issues, the Government has not done anything unconstitutional.

“...I know people are being killed in Westmoreland that justifies it. We are not doing anything unconstitutional or illegal,” said Dr Chang, pointing to the high crime rate in St James.

He stated that sections two and three of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms explains what is acceptable in a democratic society and the obligation of people to respect the rights of others and the need for the intervention of the State when breached.

While Prime Minister Andrew Holness was declaring the SOEs at a press conference at Jamaica House, gunmen were on a rampages in Westmoreland. While no one was killed, the hand of a woman was grazed by a bullet from the gun of one of six armed men.

The incident, which took place in the Ricketts Street area, followed that of Saturday morning in which three were people were killed about 7:30 am. The victims included an entertainer and a physically challenged woman.

Vice-president of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce Osmond Jackson said the chamber is concerned about the crime situation in the parish. He said the chamber is aware that the SOE is a band-aid to the situation and is currently working on medium- to long-term measures that can be suggested.

“We are trying to strategise, as a chamber, to see what other interventions we can get to deal with this issue. We are meeting with other stakeholders and we are in dialogue to see what medium- to long-term measures can be put in place to deal with this crisis that we are having,” said Jackson.

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry Janet Silvera also had concerns about the crime situation in Westmoreland and St James. Pointing to the murders in Westmoreland and St James over the weekend, Silvera argued that the laws are inadequate to deter these crimes.

“Unless we put in place laws that can help us, we will continue to have our crime rate at this level that it is right now. However, I do not think that we can continue to offer a band-aid solution... when every time this happens we put in SOEs,” said Silvera. “We have been under SOE before, we are right back at square one.”