Changes could be coming for Hagley Park road restrictions

The National Works Agency (NWA) has advised that it is reviewing traffic changes and restrictions that were implemented as part of the closure of the Three Miles Intersection to facilitate the Hagley Park Road Improvement Project.

In a release Wednesday, communications manager Stephen Shaw said that changes are possible and that the public will be informed. He also stated that outside of these changes discussions are now underway in relation to the movement of traffic within the Half-Way Tree area.

As the changes are implemented, motorists are being advised to obey the instructions of road markings and corresponding signs.

The roadway has been widened from three Miles to Maxfield Avenue, under a US$56-million improvement project, and includes a double overpass, upgrading and installation of traffic signals and street lights, and drainage improvement.