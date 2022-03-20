Charles Jr salutes Hopewell High's top achievers, agriculture programme

HOPEWELL, Hanover — Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Pearnel Charles Jr left this western seacoast town last Thursday morning full of praise for students of Hopewell High School who excelled in their examinations despite the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Delivering the main address at the toned-down annual prize-giving ceremony, held under the theme: 'Celebrating success for growth in the 21st century”, Charles Jr, before rushing to hear Prime Minister Andrew Holness speak in the House of Representatives, was not only happy with the achievements of the students in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, but also hailed the school's agricultural programme, which he described as “brilliant”.

So impressed was the Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern that he posted on social media:

“Inspired today by the brilliant students of Hopewell High School in Hanover. Thanks for inviting me to participate in your prize giving.

“The highlight for me?... top achievers being awarded; students expressing interest in agriculture; observing the school's farm which has cattle, broilers, layers, goats, and rabbits. They also plant pak choi, callaloo, Scotch bonnet pepper, sweet potato, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Irish potato, tomatoes, sorrel, and okra.

“With all this, they supply their canteen, staff, and local supermarkets in the area. Now, that's #Goals! Food security is about feeding yourself and others.”

Charles Jr, in an interactive session, also lauded the efforts of the teachers throughout the pandemic.

Among his recommendations to the students for improving academically was for them to use half of the time they spend on gadgets, such as cellularphones, on reading instead.

“You're going to do something outside of that phone — preferably reading — for at least half of that time, and I'm telling you that life is gonna be different,” the agriculture and fisheries minister advised, adding that the students should choose carefully who they spend their time with.

Of the 76 recipients of awards, three of the 10 students who made the honour roll also made the principal's honour roll.

Principal of Hopewell High, Byron Grant highlighted that among the achievers awarded was one student (D'Jaunae Hart) who attained 12 CSEC subjects. She received a trophy.

The brother and sister act of Raphael and Rachel Coach, made it to the Principal's Honour Roll.

“One of the things that I am proud of this [Thursday] morning, COVID did not deter you from excelling. We have a student who got up to 12 subjects in CSEC and so, despite the odds, you were able to make it,” Grant underscored to tumultuous applause.

Chairman of the school board, Dalton Hastings concurred with Grant.

“Even with the advent of COVID and the impact COVID would have had on learning, you would have still been able to perform at the level where we are able to award you today, and we are pleased. The online platform would have brought a lot of challenges in terms of trials and errors but you were still able to weather the storm and overcome,” Hastings highlighted.

Grant, who noted that “COVID has taught us a lot”, pointed out that one of the positive spin-offs from the respiratory disease is that it forced the school to now be equipped to provide not only face-to-face, but virtual learning.

“It (COVID-19) brought some positive things also; learning must not just be in the four walls of the institution. We have started equipping all the schools with a smart television and expanded Wi-Fi coverage for the school. So it means that if for a day you can't be at school, you will not miss out on any opportunity because then you can log on virtually. That is where the board of management has mandated me to go,” Grant outlined.

Hastings agreed with the Hopewell High principal as he reassured the students that the school board has resolved to provide them with all the necessary learning platforms.

“I would say to you, as chairman of the board, we have a responsibility to ensure that you have continuous education, that we create the atmosphere conducive to learning for you to perform. We have to go with the times and we have to learn from COVID,” Hastings remarked.

“Next time, we will have more children being awarded,” Grant promised.

In 2016 the school implemented an incentive-based learning framework to improve student performance at the institution.

Over the years the initiative has been reaping success in helping to produce well-rounded students who are excelling academically and socially.

Prior to 2016, many students were deemed underachievers, having been enrolled with GSAT scores of 29 per cent and below.

Hopewell High, which first opened its doors on September 4, 2006 with a total of 391 students — 207 girls and 184 boys — now boasts a student population of 1,125.