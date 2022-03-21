CHASE advancing technology in early childhood institutions

HUNDREDS of students in early childhood institutions islandwide have stepped into the future of learning with smart boards provided by the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund.

Ninety boards have been provided to 35 schools at a cost of roughly $55 million, under the fund's Technology Enhancement Programme. The programme, which was established before the pandemic, found further relevance with the reality of widescale distance learning.

Chief executive officer at the CHASE Fund Billy Heaven, in an interview with JIS News, said the effects of the pandemic echo across multiple sectors. “While you can see the impact of COVID on health right away with people getting sick, being hospitalised and quarantined, there was also a significant impact on education in general and early childhood education to be specific,” he said.

HE said that while CHASE explored commissioning a study on the impact of the novel coronavirus on early childhood education, the fund has continued work to make up for lost time. “Kids have lost not only hours in school, but they have missed out on learning a great deal. If the facilities were not there before to accommodate online learning, even now it is difficult for three-to six-year-olds to use this method,” he reasoned. The Technology Enhancement Programme is focused on optimising student learning by introducing technology to the classroom.

Project Manager at CHASE Latoya Aquart-Foster said the fund saw the need to assist infant schools with interactive whiteboards to improve the quality of the learning experience.

“They can see visuals, hear sounds, go on the screen and, with the touch of a finger, move an object from left to right. Before COVID the focus was on interactive whiteboards. Since COVID, we have broadened the Technology Enhancement Programme to include tablets and printers for the schools,” she said.

The CHASE Fund has provided more than 2,000 tablets, valued at over $50 million, to schools since the pandemic, and Aquart-Foster said the whiteboards distributed in the years before have the capability to connect to the tablets.

With the aim of leaving no child behind, she noted that where students and schools were unable to benefit from the smart board or tablets, the programme provided other necessities.

“There are some students who live in an area without any sort of Internet connectivity; they would still need to receive learning tools and supplies. What we did was to provide some schools with printers and a supply of paper and toners that will last them for a period of time. This will allow them to print materials for the children who may not be able to access the Internet on a tablet,” she said.

Some of the schools that received whiteboards were Bethel Infant in Hanover, Mandeville Infant in Manchester, Providence Heights Primary and Infant in St James, Arcadia Primary and Infant in St Thomas, Frankfield Primary and Infant in Clarendon, St Michael's Infant in Kingston, Seymour Edwards Infant in Clarendon, and Friendship Primary and Infant in Westmoreland.

CHASE will continue its initiative with another 23 whiteboards to be installed in schools across the island, which would bring the total to 113.

For the provision of printers, schools located in deep-rural communities with little to no Internet access were targeted. These included Boundbrook Infant School in Portland and St Agnes Infant School in Portland, Upper Rock Spring Infant School in Hanover and Hillside Primary and Infant in St Mary.

Pre-assessment of schools was also done to ensure the smart boards and printers could fulfil their intended purpose. “[For receiving smart boards] there would have been those schools that have active Internet connection. We would also take note of other needs, for instance security grilles for the school. We would do minor works such as tiling the room and installing new windows so when the children go in that room they should be like, 'Yes, I'm ready to learn now,' ” she said.

In the meantime, project officer for education at CHASE, Shannon Guthrie said in cases where the Internet capacity of a school was not up to standard, CHASE would increase it. We don't go into anywhere without being prepared to go beyond what the initial intent was. It's not just a whiteboard that schools are getting; we look at the addition of the whiteboard as an addition to the classroom setting,” she said.

Guthrie said schools were selected based on data indicating the wants and needs of institutions in the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) database. “For the smart boards, we look at schools that are close to achieving early certification by the Early Childhood Commission among other criteria, and then decide that they were suited for a smart board based on the fact that most of their immediate and basic needs have been met,” she explained

Though recommendations were accepted from the ECC, CHASE does invite applications. “Persons can always write to CHASE for something as small as a desktop printer to maybe building an entire school. That's the level of assistance that we give and so we're open to persons applying. We've actually had schools apply for the smart board programme,” Guthrie said.

— JIS