Chastanet stunned by electoral defeat

Outgoing St Lucian Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has said that he is surprised by his defeat at the polls on Monday (July 26).

In an Instagram post, Chastanet said that while he knows the results also come as a shock to many of his supporters, he encouraged them to stay the course with the United Workers Party (UWP).

Chastanet’s UWP was badly beaten at the polls , with the party only retaining two seats to the Saint Lucia Labour Party’s (SLP) 13 seats.

Despite his electoral defeat, Chastanet said he believed that the UWP had put the country on the right footing, implementing policies that will continue to benefit the country’s people.

He also shared that he had already called to congratulate the labour party leader, Philip J Pierre, on his victory at the polls.

“Let me start by thanking all the supporters of the United Workers Party who stood with me and our Government in this election and over the last five years. We have stayed focused and strong. That is UWP,” began Chastanet in his lengthy IG post.“ I know the results came as a shock to many of you, still I call on you pridefully to continue to hold the torch up high. We will take time to heal, regroup and keep the Flambeau flame burning. No one person can define our historic party for us. We know in our hearts the core values that have carried us through: honesty, respect, teamwork and commitment.I can inform that I have called the new Prime Minister Elect to congratulate him and I wish him the best,” added Chastanet.

Head of the SLP Philip J Pierre is slated to become St Lucia’s next Prime Minister .