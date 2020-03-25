Chastanet thanks Cayman for offering to transport medical workers

Chastanet thanks Cayman for offering to transport medical workersWednesday, March 25, 2020
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says he is thankful for the Cayman Islands government which volunteered one of its planes, to help transport a group of medical professionals to the island.
The Cayman Islands government on Monday announced that it would be helping the island by volunteering one of its planes to carry a group of medical workers from Cuba to St Lucia.
The PM in his address to the nation, said that over 100 Cuban doctors and nurses will be coming to help the island manage the coronavirus.
According to the PM, the nurses and doctors from the northern Caribbean Island are a welcomed relief as the virus is expected to put the local health care system under immense pressure.
The team from Cuba is expected to arrive in the island later this week.
