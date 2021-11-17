MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Stakeholders here are hoping that a commitment made by the Southern Parks and Markets (SPM) for a two-week turnaround time in garbage collection will become reality.

This follows a pledge by SPM's public cleansing manager, Sheldon Smith, at last Thursday's meeting of the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

“… By the end of November, you shouldn't see anywhere within this parish having [solid] waste over two weeks in backlog,” he said.

Councillors across the political divide complained bitterly about the garbage problem. There was even a suggestion that fortnightly collections by SPM crews may be insufficient ahead of the upcoming Christmas season.

SPM, which is a subsidiary of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), is responsible for solid waste management in Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth.

Smith, meanwhile, reiterated resource challenges facing SPM, including a chronic shortage of trucks. The leadership of the NSWMA has indicated in recent times that the diversion of funds to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic has worsened the situation.

Residents of College View, a housing scheme located two kilometres south of Mandeville, told the Jamaica Observer that they are sceptical about the promised two-week turnaround time.

“There has been garbage here for three weeks. The bins and skips are overflowing… They are chatting rubbish, because each time is four weeks we have to wait to see a garbage truck come around here or [we have to] call the Observer to write about the pile-up of garbage,” said a resident, who asked not to be named.

At the municipal corporation meeting, councillor for the Bellefield Division Mario Mitchell (People's National Party) described garbage collection as “atrocious”. He highlighted a recent incident to emphasise his point.

Said he: “I had to make some contact for the truck to come. The truck could hardly manage to come out of the area with the amount of garbage”.

He complained that more remote areas are sometimes neglected by the SPM.

“There are drivers that go to the regular areas and leave some of the communal areas and some of the inroads. We did a lot of work over the last couple of years to tell the people, because of health reasons… not to burn the garbage. I want to thank the people even though they (garbage) have been there for weeks!” he insisted.

“We can handle two weeks, but we can't do three and four weeks,” he added.

He is calling for there to be a restoration of civic pride in Mandeville and the other towns in Manchester and suggested special clean-up projects.

“… Get back Mandeville to where it used to be the cleanest town…. What we are thinking is that we could have a one-off special clean-up in the towns starting in Mandeville and we move out across the parish,” he said.

Mayor of Mandeville and councillor for the Royal Flat Division Donovan Mitchell blasted SPM for inadequate garbage collection in the Melrose area. He claimed a two-weekly pick up would be insufficient for that community because of the presence of the Melrose Cemetery. “ I think that is an area that has to be done at least two times a week,” the mayor said.

“It looks bad that you are entering a cemetery where you are going to put your loved one to rest and the first thing you see is this big pile of garbage. It is distasteful,” he added.

Councillor for the Walderston Division Leroy Mitchell (Jamaica Labour Party) also said the two-week turnaround time was inadequate with the festive season fast approaching.

“Christmas is coming and it is a time where we will have at least 150 per cent more garbage in residential areas,” he said.

Smith said SPM has been trying to work around challenges including a shortage of garbage bags used by street sweepers, shipping logistics for truck parts and a cut in budget for overtime.

He also said seven units have been contracted mainly to clean the communal skips.

“Our workers are trying their best [by] using boxes sometimes to try, and put the waste together, so that the trucks can pick it up. We are also experiencing problems with the acquisition of parts. We order parts, but our suppliers [are] having shipping problems [similar] to the problem we have with getting the garbage bags,” he said.

“Due to the lack of financial resources, the amount of overtime that we used to be able to give our workers has been reduced. We have made representation and we have gotten the okay for overtime for certain workers, mainly our drivers,” he added.