‘Check your sources’: Foreign Affairs Minister says Jamaica has not recognised Kosovo as an independent state

‘Check your sources’: Foreign Affairs Minister says Jamaica has not recognised Kosovo as an independent stateFriday, February 21, 2020
|
Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson
Smith took to Twitter on Thursday (Feb. 20) to respond to a claim from Kosovo’s
Prime Minister that Jamaica had recognized its sovereignty as an independent
state.
Prime Minister Hashim Thaçi tweeted about what he called ‘great news’ that he had been notified by Kosovo’s ambassador to the United States, Vlora Citaku, that Jamaica had recognised the landlocked country as a sovereign and independent state.
“Great news! I just got notified from our Ambassador @vloracitaku that #Jamaica has recognized Republic of #Kosovo as sovereign and independent. I know this is a result of hard work & lobbying of several years, incl @RepEliotEngel. Good work. Thank you dear friends from Kingston!”
However, Minister Johnson was swift to respond to the tweet, indicating that nothing of that sort has occurred.
Johnson, quoting Tachi’s tweet, was succinct with her reply, “To date, Jamaica has not recognized Kosovo as an independent state.”
While over 100 countries have recognized Kosovo, Serbia and Russia and several others continue to deny that they are an autonomous region.
It’s uncertain what led to this latest development, but we anxiously await further news on the matter.
