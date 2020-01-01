Checkmate! Raheem Glaves ends 2019 on a high note

Candidate Master (CM) Raheem Glaves won the 2019 Fredrick Cameron Chess Open and emerged overall champion of the Jamaica Chess Federation’s (JCF) Grand Prix series following a dominant display at the Calabar High School Library.

The young Glaves started the event with five consecutive wins which included notable victories against CM Akeem Brown, FIDE Master (FM) Shreyas Smith and FM Joshua Christie before conceding a draw in the final round against Jaden Shaw.

This stellar showing not only propelled Glaves to the number three spot on the country’s local rating list but also pushed him above the 2100 Elo mark in the international rating list for him to be awarded the FM title.

All eyes will be on Glaves to see how he will perform at this month’s star-studded National Chess Championships.

CM Brown finished second in a tie breaker ahead of FM Smith and Shaw in third and fourth respectively. The best female player was Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Adani Clarke who finished ahead of WCM Raehanna Brown after both players finished on three points. Nikita Austin was the third best player with one point.

The age group winners included Jaden Shaw – Under 12; WCM Brown – Under 14; Christopher Lyn – Under 16; CM Glaves – Under 18; and Michael Christie – Under 20.

In the FIDE Under 1600 Section, Chevaughn Grant finished undefeated on 5.5 points ahead of Daniel Williams, Terence Lindo and Justin Watts, who each finished on five points. The best age group winners for the section included Ronak Shergil – Under 8; Cameron Coe – Under 10; Rohit Mahtani – Under 12; and Diego Stewart – Under 14. The best female players in the section were Amy Stephenson, Arielle McKoy, Kaity Gayle, Gabriella Watson and Danielle Rose.