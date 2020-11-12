Cheer in your heart: Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics could ban cheering

If you plan on attending the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021, then you need to know that you probably won’t be allowed to cheer for your country.

The banning of cheering at the Olympics is one of the measures being considered by the Olympic organisers. This of course is to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“There’s a possibility that we may ask the spectators to refrain from shouting and speaking in a loud voice,” Tokyo 2020 chief Toshiro Muto said.

“When we think of the impact, we believe it is an item for consideration, to reduce the risk of airborne droplets. But we haven’t reached a conclusion,” he continued.

“We would like to be considerate of the spectators as much as possible while we take preventive measures at the same time to be able to accommodate as many spectators as possible”

The 2020 Olympic Games were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is now slated to be held in July 2021.