Cheerful send-off for Easton McMorris at end of final innings

The time it took from start to finish of Easton McMorris's memorial service on Saturday would have represented a session in a Test or first class cricket match.

When stumps were drawn, those who turned up as spectators to hear the verbal strokes that characterised his life, at Kingston College's St Augustine's Chapel, left feeling satisfied that it was worth stepping through a gate that he had long before become familiar with.

And so, the official closure of McMorris's last innings was decorated with crisp drives, forward defensive strokes, cuts, hooks and pulls by those members of the team selected to blow the former Kingston College, Lucas Cricket Club, Jamaica, and West Indies man's trumpet.

“He taught me things that no one else could teach me. The first time I felt unconditional love was from my grandfather,” Jason McMorris said of the man known popularly as ''Bull'', while looking down at the urn containing the cremated remains of the individual with the middle names of Dudley, Ashley, and St John.

It was one of the many shots played by family, cricket associates and friends that never brought on a dull moment throughout the course of the innings for the man whose eyes shut, permanently, on February 1, a shade over two months short of his 87th birthday.

Sons Mark and Michael, their mother Avery noting their utterances, and sister Ann taking verbal notes, portrayed their late father as one who put everything into things that he believed in, was committed to family and his job, and had an incomparable love for cricket, which saw him captaining Jamaica to the nation's first regional title in 1969.

“Easton's world was cricket, and our family was a part of that. He was a man given to service, as part of the farm work programme. He was the finest manager of men I have even seen,” Mark reminisced in a part of the eulogy that he and Michael delivered.

“He was not a verbally expressive person when it came to his emotions,” Michael stepped up to offer, as he traced his father's life across the platforms of cricket, work, and playing dominoes with some of his close friends, which included retired parliamentarians KD Knight and Dr Omar Davies; as well as businessman Alva Anderson, who predeceased him.

As a father and son team, Michael said,”we ended up stronger than we started”, while tears streamed down his face. He recalled an act of transgression that did not please his father, who instructed him to “go inside and take a shower and prepare for a beating.” Michael said that he showered for what appeared to be around 13 hours, and in frustration, Easton left and headed to Lucas cricket ground, where he was a virtual fixture.

The younger of two sons, Michael, also announced a $100,000 donation to Lucas from VMBS, the board of which he chairs, for the club's Summer Youth Camp Programme.

Jamaica Cricket Association President Billy Heaven, in the opening over of tributes, said that McMorris's life “cannot be measured by the length of his name, but by his character.

“This is a very sad day,” Heaven continued. “The sporting world has lost an excellent sportsman. He was a leader who understood the obligation of duty. He leaves a legacy that will continue to impact the lives of many.”

Heaven's brief innings was followed by some even shorter recorded presentations by prominent former cricketers, and administrators, among them retired West Indies players, Jamaicans Michael Holding, Courtney Walsh, Jimmy Adams, Lawrence Rowe, and Jackie Hendriks; Lance Gibbs, the Guyana and West Indies ex-spinner; Jamaica all-rounder Len Chambers, journalist and engineer Ray Ford, and administrator Keith Reece.

“He lived for the game of cricket. He was hurting with the state of West Indies cricket over the last decade,” added Holding, who said he would miss the many lunch dates had with the man he referred to as 'Skip'.

“Easton was a very tough cat,” stated Rowe. “He was one of the finest players of spin bowling I have seen in the Caribbean... in fact, he was the best. Easton believed in me,” Rowe said.

Granddaughter Jordan said that for as long as she has been alive, Easton had been there for her. “I got 19 years of joy,” she shared, ushering in the tears.

Tributes were also offered by cousin Dr Deanna Ashley by way of his daughter-in-law Christine McMorris, who stressed a view long held by McMorris that ailments could be cured by bathing in the sea; and the deceased man's sister, Jean Deleon, who underscored the kindness and love that her brother showed her while they grew up in East Kingston.

The service, officiated by Rev Fr Michael Brown, Rev Raymond Coke, and Deacon Stephen McMorris, was highlighted by renditions in song led by cantor Dimario McDowell, backed by the powerful and classy fingers of organist Audley Davidson.