Cheers to 29!Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Departmental representatives of the Jamaica Observer's staff gather to cut the cake celebrating the company's 29th anniversary on Monday.
From left are Linnette Reynolds Phillips, human resources; Novia McDonald Whyte, editorial; Shanique Morgan, circulation; Julian Rogers, managing director; Paul Samuda, security; Annette Pryce, transport; Kevin Wainwright, systems; Brian Johnson, production ; Kimberley Hibbert, editorial; Maureen Brown, advertising; Jorja Clarke, marketing; Shamar Watson, online; Valrie Clarke, finance; Gavay Watt, online; and Patricia Cohen, property department.
(Photo: Jason Tulloch)
