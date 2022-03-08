Cheers to 29!

Departmental representatives of the Jamaica Observer's staff gather to cut the cake celebrating the company's 29th anniversary on Monday.

From left are Linnette Reynolds Phillips, human resources; Novia McDonald Whyte, editorial; Shanique Morgan, circulation; Julian Rogers, managing director; Paul Samuda, security; Annette Pryce, transport; Kevin Wainwright, systems; Brian Johnson, production ; Kimberley Hibbert, editorial; Maureen Brown, advertising; Jorja Clarke, marketing; Shamar Watson, online; Valrie Clarke, finance; Gavay Watt, online; and Patricia Cohen, property department.

(Photo: Jason Tulloch)