Chef dies after falling into pot of soup at wedding

Chef dies after falling into pot of soup at weddingThursday, July 01, 2021
|
A wedding in an Iraqi town took a tragic turn after the chef fell into a vat of soup and then died several days later. Issa Ismail, a 25-year-old father of three was stirring the vat of soup while helping to prepare a wedding bouquet when he slipped and fell into it.
The incident took place in the Hazel Hall for Weddings and Events at the district of Zakho in Iraq, on June 15.
According to Gulf News, Ismail was immediately rushed to hospital where doctors tried desperately for five days to save his life.
But the incident had left him severely scalded across large swathes of his body, with third-degree burns covering almost 70 per cent of his skin, and he succumbed.
Reports are that Ismail has been working as a chef for eight months prior to the incident. “The deceased… cooked food at wedding parties, mourning boards and various ceremonies, and for two years he has been working in two-party halls for 25,000 [diners] per day,” one of the late chef’s relatives Zervan Hosni told Rudaw Media Network, as reported by Middle East In-24.
