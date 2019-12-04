Chelsea, Aston Villa creating fireworks in EPL showdown

Chelsea and Aston

Villa are now tied one apiece in their English Premier League showdown.

Abraham scored the opener for Chelsea but Trezeguet later found the back of Chelsea’s net as the two sides headed into the break on level terms.

The hosts, Chelsea, boasted the best of the early chances and Abraham eventually made their pressure count in the 24th minute as he rose highest to nod home James’ fine cross.

Lampard’s side then continued dominating play as the half developed, but they were pegged back when Trezeguet found the net in the 41st minute. El Mohamaday had whipped in a dangerous cross from the right wing, and it landed at the feet of Trezeguet who bundled it into the net before the interval.