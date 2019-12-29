Chelsea push past Arsenal in EPL London Derby

Chelsea push past Arsenal in EPL London DerbySunday, December 29, 2019
|
Two late braces from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham
secured a much-needed win for Chelsea in the English Premier Legaue (EPL)
against a floundering Arsenal outfit on Sunday.
The Mikel Arteta-managed Arsenal were in cruise control right at kick-off, as the team took the lead from the 13th minute, when a confident Aubameyang headed in from close-range.
The Gunners assault was relentless and showed much potential for more goals in the first half through Lacazette, who was excellently stopped before taking a shot on goal in the 19th minute.
At home in the Emirates Stadium, the 199th match between Arsenal and their perennial rivals Chelsea lived up to the drama as The Pensioners struggled to find any form.
Seeking their third win in six games, Chelsea rallied with some impressive teamwork to equalise in the 82nd minute.
Mason Mount’s free-kick went over everyone in the Arsenal defence except Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who tapped into an open net.
A counter-attack from the Blues in the 87th, led by Tammy Abraham, ensured a blue ending for Arsenal, which slumped to 12th in the ELP standings having won only one of their last six matches.
