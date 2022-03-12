Cherry feels 'dissed' by two colleagues he rushed to hospital after crash

It happened three years ago, but to this day Cherry believes he is being snubbed by two fellow taxi drivers he rescued from a crash.

Just as bad is that one of the crash victims, who received an insurance claim, never as much as a came to Cherry and offered him a thank you drink.

But that has not swayed the veteran taxi driver from helping people in need because, he said, “a just so mi stay”.

Cherry, who declined to give his birth name, told the Jamaica Observer that he was driving on his Golden Grove to Ocho Rios route when he saw a two-vehicle collision. Immediately he recognised the two drivers; they were fellow cabbies.

“When mi reach deh, nobody nuh want carry none a dem. So, mi seh 'Hear weh unnuh do, give me the two a dem mek mi carry them because mi know dem from long time.' So, mi take them papers and put them inna the car, bruk down the seat, put the two men in. One police car come [and] one policeman come and say him a lead the way, me fi follow him, The police turn, and me have to turn back a him and him nuh ease up and me couldn't ease up,” Cherry related, adding that he took the two injured drivers to St Ann's Bay Hospital.

According to Cherry, after the men were released from hospital he was at the taxi stand waiting to load his vehicle when one of them came to take a taxi.

“But the man side-step mi and gone. Mi carry him and wait down at the hospital 'til daylight and the man side-step mi and gone inna one next car weh a go the same place weh me a go,” he said.

“The next man get insurance and him buy a next car and him never say to me 'See one drink here,'” said a clearly peeved Cherry.

He said that if the mother of the man who was able to buy another vehicle didn't come and introduce herself to him and thanked him with drink money, he would've felt much worse about the situation.

“Yuh can't feel good, ennuh man, but yuh si true mi know seh a so work go, mi jus' easy mi self. The man weh get the money, a one time him mother see mi and say 'Buy a drink' and she give me a $1,000. To tell you the truth, mi never did know seh a him mother,” said Cherry.

“If [something like this] happen again mi have to do it, because a just so mi stay, ennuh. Because it hard fi know a man and really pass him by,” Cherry added.