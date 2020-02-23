Chicago senior pays teen in Jamaican dollars for lewd images and videos

A Chicago Senior citizen is now facing the possibility of 15 to 30 years in prison if he is convicted of child pornography.

The man, 62-year-old High B Fowler, is said to have paid a 16-year-old in Jamaican dollars to send him sexually explicit images and videos of herself.

According to a story in the Chicago Sun Times Fowler is charged with a count of production of child porn for soliciting sexually explicit images and video from a 16-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern Illinois District.

The charge stemmed from a January 2019 incident where Fowler used WhatsApp to give specific instructions to the girl so he could see her in sexually explicit videos, this according to the prosecutors.

“It’s better if the video is longer than short,” Fowler allegedly told the girl, prosecutors reportedly said.

After the girl told Fowler she was 16 he reportedly responded via messenger, “you coulda been 12 … it doesn’t matter.”

Fowler who was arrested Wednesday is due in court February 25.