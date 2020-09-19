Chicken shortage to ease next month

The chicken

shortage that Jamaica has been experiencing in recent months is expected to ease

by October.

Some months ago, farmers had a major challenge on their hands, as they were unable to source enough chicks.

Things could change soon, as local poultry suppliers are predicting that measures, which have been implemented, will see them being able to meet the growing demand for chicks by the second week of October.

It is also expected that by November Jamaica will be at record production levels for chicken, and there shouldnâ€™t be a shortage especially in the Christmas period.