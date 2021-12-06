Chief justice points Jamaica to Rwanda example

CHIEF Justice Bryan Sykes is batting for a fully integrated legal system similar to East Africa's Rwanda, whereby prosecutors, defence attorneys, and judges have access to all the material relevant to an investigation on a single platform.

It is a development which he said would eliminate myriad problems when matters are being tried.

Speaking at Friday's launch of a series of training videos at the Office of the Commissioner of Police entitled 'Digital Footprints – from Crime Scene to Courtroom', which will be used as instructional material for investigators, the chief justice described it as “a step in the right direction”.

“Ultimately, where we need to go is what really happens in Rwanda…their legal system is now fully integrated between the investigation, the courts and lawyers for the defence where it is really one platform that everything is on and you control the access through appropriate passwords and clearances and so on. So, everybody is having access to the same material and so you avoid this problem of the judge looking at one thing and counsel saying 'I don't have this' and the prosecutors saying 'I don't have this from the police',” the chief justice told the gathering.

“So from the outset when the police are preparing their files the prosecutors begin to have access to it, so too the judges and so too defence counsel. And so, that is where we have to get to ultimately if we are to realise the full benefits of modern technology,” he said further.

According to the chief justice, the creation of the videos demonstrates the presence of a police force and a prosecutorial department which are prepared to establish standards, and a country on its way to becoming a mature and developed society.

“This feeds into what we are doing inside the judiciary, and this is in establishing time standards for ourselves,” he said, noting that the development will go a very far way in helping the courts achieve the time standards set for cases to be disposed of.

“Because it means that when it comes to questions of disclosure, that will now be much easier. And, I have observed within recent times increased use of technology to make the disclosure to defence counsel – still having some teething pains there but it's a step in the right direction,” he noted.

He further said that the production of the videos was an important signal from the police and prosecutors.

“What it does is that it is seeking to establish, in a very public way, standards by which investigations of a particular type – and hopefully it will extend to how investigations generally – will be conducted. And what that does is that it demonstrates that you are willing to be held accountable, because once you let it be known how you will do what you are doing then it means the public can have greater confidence in the product that comes out of that process because they will already know what your standards are, what is expected, and how you measure up to those standards,” the chief justice said. “It means that suspects, defendants and members of the public can begin to have increasing confidence in the administration of justice, because oftentimes when we speak of the administration of justice we tend to compartmentalise it, but it is actually a relay,” he added.

On Friday, Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn, also speaking at the event, expressed the frustration experienced by the Crown when material is mishandled.

“The collection, analysis and presentation of such evidence is critical in ensuring the integrity, the cogency, the reliability, the admissibility of the evidence being presented in court. And I can speak for several prosecutors who may have seen on paper what we considered to be wonderful digital evidence but it is an astute and experienced and wise prosecutor who makes sure that he or she is joined at the hip in the preparation of the matter with the digital or forensic examiner, with all the police officers who may come into contact with the material, and to ensure that we have sufficient evidence in relation to the chain of custody so that we are in the best position as a matter of law to deal with any eventuality before the court,” the seasoned prosecutor pointed out.

She said the videos are one way the cybercrimes and digital forensic unit at her office has sought to ensure that investigators from the constabulary and other law enforcement agencies are exposed to the best practises regarding the collection of such material during the investigative process while helping those in the legal fraternity understand the different concepts and terminologies used by experts who analyse the data and the findings.

“It is important,” said the DPP, “because another avenue of consternation for a well-prepared prosecutor is when you recognise that although you have made sure to disclose all the digital material that is in your possession to defence counsel, in a casual conversation with defence counsel while waiting for court to convene you discover that, alas! Defence counsel is none the wiser and first of all, did not read all the material in preparation of their case. I have had the experience.

And secondly, they don't understand it. I have had the experience and quite a few of my prosecutors have had it,” she said, noting that in some instances judges have no idea that the prosecutor has done all that is within their power except “to spoon-feed defence counsel with material that was already disclosed”.

The making of the videos, which are in the format of interviews with various JCF experts in the gathering and use of digital evidence, along with other stakeholders such as attorneys, was spearheaded by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions with support from the United States Embassy.

The series explores issues of law surrounding the use of digital evidence and is geared towards enhancing the capabilities of investigators to lawfully use technology to prepare their cases for court.