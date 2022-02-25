Chief justice wants special facility for future 'mega' trials

CHIEF Justice Bryan Sykes, charging that there seems to be “no end in sight” for the ongoing trial of 33 alleged members of the Klansman Gang – the cost of which is likely to be astronomical – has called on the State to stop dancing around the issue and establish a special facility for such matters.

Throwing down the gauntlet Thursday during a pause in the proceedings, the chief justice declared that a trial the magnitude of this one can never be attempted again unless it is under the right circumstances. The trial, considered to be the mother of all trials, is the first of its kind in the Caribbean with many defendants being tried in one go and represented by more than 40 attorneys. The matter which began last September has been hit by a slew of premature adjournments some of which were brought on by situations connected to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The chief justice, who at the start of the matter had indicated that it would be lengthy, has been chiding attorneys involved in the matter over their treatment of several aspects of the case.

The latest issue arose after it became apparent after close to two hours after the trial resumed Thursday that there were no transcriptions for a significant portion of recordings which were being played. The recordings were extracted from three devices which Witness Number One, a former gang member turned Crown witness, had testified that he turned over to the police with recordings of conversations between himself and members of the gang, including alleged leader Andre “Blackman” Bryan.

Defence attorney Lloyd McFarlane, who represents Bryan, was the first to call attention to the issue, pointing out that it was difficult to follow the proceedings without transcription as the recordings were not in all instances clear.

The chief justice in underscoring the importance of the transcripts and the need for speed in the proceedings, said, “We are talking about a case that is taking up one Supreme Court year, one Supreme Court year is almost two terms... and the end is nowhere in sight.

“So this is telling me that going forward this cannot happen again; two terms and two courtrooms. It cannot happen again. We will either have to bring legislation or something to deal with these kinds of cases because ordinary proceedings can't deal with them,” Justice Sykes, who is presiding over the judge-alone trial, declared.

“It is now consuming a lot of time and resources, the cost of this now is getting to where legitimate questions can now be asked,” he stated further.

In the meantime, the trial judge made it clear that other recordings, for which the Crown Thursday indicated that it had no transcripts, will not be heard until the scripts are furnished.

This after the Crown indicated that there were no transcripts for several of the audio recordings that are to come on the basis that “the witness is no longer available for the police”.

A senior prosecutor explained that just before the trial began the witness had been taken into protective custody and was no longer in the island and as such the transcripts for a particular set of recordings had not been done.

“We are supposed to listen to these recordings without transcriptions? That cannot be, and that's unalterable and non-negotiable... so we have to make up our minds. Whatever needs to be done to get the witness and the transcriptionist [together] needs to be done,” said the trial judge.

On being further informed that the analyst working on the call data information received from the island's two main telecoms providers has been incapacitated, further delaying the process of those records being provided for the court, the chief justice said, “This underscores the point I've been making for the last two years, that these types of cases must take place in a purpose-built facility”.

“The authorities refuse to budge on this. We are now going into the Easter term and, with all the vagaries of trials, might very well go to the Michaelmas term. The attendant cost, there is no such thing as an unlimited budget. So for trials like this there has to be a different arrangement. The authorities can't be dancing away from it,” the chief justice declared.

He bolstered his argument by pointing out that, with the pandemic waning and jury trials about to resume, the court was handicapped by the fact that it has two courtrooms that cannot be used because of the trial.

“There has to be a better way,” the chief justice added.

The matter resumes Friday morning at 10:00.