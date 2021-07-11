Child found on beach in St Lucia with shackles on her feet

Child found on beach in St Lucia with shackles on her feetSunday, July 11, 2021
|
The male relative of a child who was found with shackles around her ankles has been arrested.
Reports from police in St Lucia are that they were alerted by residents on Friday (July 9) that a child was walking around the community in an unusual manner.
Police said they visited the community to make a welfare check but were unable to locate the little girl.
However, the following day in the wee hours of the morning officers found the child at a beach with a small chain and locks about her feet.
