Child Month: Kingston Mayor says adjustment in attitudes needed to help kids ‘soar’ in pandemic

Child Month: Kingston Mayor says adjustment in attitudes needed to help kids ‘soar’ in pandemicMonday, May 03, 2021
|
Quoting UNICEF global statistics which point to increasing incidences of child abuse due to the pandemic Kingston Mayor, Delroy Williams has called for a readjustment in minds and attitudes of adults to support and understand the needs of children.
In keeping with this year’s Child Month theme “I Soar”, Williams challenged the nation “ to be cognizant of this situation by providing a supportive and positive environment for our children as we need to equip them to realise their best selves – to soar!”.
In a release, the Mayor stated that the theme is apt as it offers a foundation of motivation for them and the society at large “to eventually cast off the shackles of the struggle with the burdens imposed by the Covid 19 pandemic which has impacted their education, social adjustment and health, among other aspects of their lives”.
“As the Chairman of the NCMC, Dr. Pauline Mullings has explained, the wider message of Child Monthh 2021, ‘I strive to overcome adversities with resilience’ speaks to this challenge which means we must all step up to free our nation’s children to soar, to unleash their full potential and unlock their creativity and imagination,”, Mayor Williams noted.
“Our children need an environment that fosters love, care, friendship and appreciation, and they also require adults of conscience to be good role models, who will impact their lives in a positive way. This year’s theme follows nicely from last year’s theme ‘unplug negativity, connect positivity’ as we move towards a post Covid environment,” Williams added.
Williams over the weekend took part in the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) wreath laying ceremony on Sunday (May 2).
The event is held annually in memory of the nation’s children who have died under violent/tragic circumstances
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy