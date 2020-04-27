Child of St Mary firefighter dies in house fire

Child of St Mary firefighter dies in house fireMonday, April 27, 2020
|
The 3-year-old son of a fire firefighter died in a blaze near his home in Mason Hall, St Mary on the weekend.
The boy’s father was also injured in the blaze during a failed rescue attempt. The child has been identified as Kadjahni Falconer.
Reports are that at around 12:30 pm, Saturday (April 25) the child got trapped in a fire that had engulfed a board building near his home where he was playing with other children.
Kadjahni’s father reportedly rushed to the premises and entered the building in an attempt to rescue him but also became trapped.
Both were transported to hospital where the child was pronounced dead.
The Port Maria Police are investigating the matter.
