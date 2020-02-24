Child’s suicide prompts investigations into Guyanese politician

Guyana police say they are investigating whether a candidate contesting the March 2 general election may have been involved in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, who later committed suicide last weekend.

“We are investigating a report of sexual assault,” said the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Commander, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean.

Police have not released the names and addresses of the complainant and the alleged perpetrator in keeping with the Sexual Offences Act.

The parents of the 13-year-old are reported to have filed a report with the police on February, 17 and the candidate, a member of the main opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) was detained and later granted GUY$150,000 bail as the investigations continue.

Media reports said that the young girl had complained to her parents about inappropriate sexual advances and touching being made by the individual, who is also a Hindu Priest on several occasions over the past months when he visited the family’s home.

McBean said the police are also conducting an investigation into the child’s death after she took her life on Saturday.

“We have extended our investigation to see whether there is any relationship between the suicide and the allegation.”