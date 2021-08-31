China bans kids from playing online games during the week

China bans kids from playing online games during the weekTuesday, August 31, 2021
|
Starting this week, online gamers in China under the age of 18 will only be allowed to play games for three hours on weekends.
Only an hour of playtime will be given between 8 pm and 9 pm on Friday, weekends, and public holidays. This is according to a statement from Chinese media watchdog, the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA, that was posted by state news agency Xinhua on Monday.
Previously children could play online games for 90 minutes during the weekdays and three hours on weekends. But this further tightening of restrictions is according to the agency, is to help prevent them from becoming addicted to video games.
It said the rules were being implemented at the beginning of the new semester, putting specific requirements for preventing the addiction to online games, and protecting the healthy growth of minors.â€
