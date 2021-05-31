China implementing a three-children policy

The Chinese government will now allow married couples to have three children. This as the communist country tries desperately to combat the effects of its aging population.

The 2020 census data showed the proportion of the population over 65 rose rapidly over the past decade, from 8.87 per cent in 2010 to 13.5% in 2020.

In 2015, China reversed its infamous one-child policy to allow couples to have two children instead. However that failed to increase the country’s birth rate. In fact, according to CNN, the birth rate fell by almost 15 per cent year-on-year in 2020.

And now, according to state-run media, Xinhua, the government will be implementing a three children policy.

However, it did not say when the policy will be implemented.