China puts city on lockdown to stop new coronavirus outbreak

China puts city on lockdown to stop new coronavirus outbreakThursday, April 23, 2020
|
A city of 10 million people in China has imposed new lockdown measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus following a surge in cases.
Harbin now has Chinaâ€™s biggest COVID-19 outbreak after the highly contagious virus was first detected in Wuhan late last year.
A new cluster of at least 70 cases has been linked to a 22-year-old student who unknowingly spread the killer bug after returning from New York, say officials.
The city was already battling a wave of new cases involving infected citizens who had arrived from neighbouring Russia.
Harbin, the provincial capital of Heilongjiang and its biggest city, has banned entry to residential zones by non-locals and vehicles registered elsewhere, state media said.
It had already ordered isolation for those arriving from outside China or key epidemic areas.
