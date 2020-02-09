China reports 89 more deaths from the coronavirus, more than 37,000 people infected

China on Saturday revealed that 89 more deaths have been reported due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak bringing the global death toll to 813.

Of the 813 people who have been killed by the virus, 811 were recorded in mainland China.

New figures released from global health authorities show that more than 37,800 people globally have been infected with the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Saturday that it would be sending a team to China, early next week, to investigate the outbreak.

“At WHO, we’re not just battling the virus; we’re also battling the trolls and conspiracy theorists that push misinformation and undermine the outbreak response,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus while speaking at a press conference on Saturday.

Outside China, there are 288 cases of the Coronavirus in 24 countries, with 1 death reported.