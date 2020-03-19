China reports no new domestic cases of coronavirus for the first time

For the first time since the pandemic began, China, ground zero for the virus, has reported no new locally transmitted cases.

At a news conference on Thursday morning, officials from China’s National Health Commission announced there had been just 34 new cases in the past 24 hours, and they were all imported from overseas.

There were eight new deaths, all in Hubei, the province where the virus was first identified.

Just last month, mainland China was reporting thousands of new cases every day. But this new milestone will likely be held up as proof of the ongoing success of China’s sweeping, top-down efforts to control the virus.