“China will not be bullied” Xi warns foreign forces on CCP anniversary

President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping has declared that the country ‘will not be bullied’ by foreign forces during his address to a crowd of thousands gathered in Beijing’s Tianamen Square on Thursday (July 1).

The occasion was the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

Xi’s speech reinforced CCP’s role in bringing China to global prominence, whilst warning that any external forces seeking to “bully the nation” will “get their heads bashed bloody against the great wall of steel, forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people .”

Also of note was the president’s pledge to augment China’s military with the end goal of bringing the reunification of Taiwan to fruition.

Xi promises that social stability will be achieved in Hong Kong and not at the expense of China’s sovereignty.

Thursday’s celebration was a true spectacle, comprising a flyby of fighter jets, and helicopters, as well as a chorus (numbering in the thousands) singing several socialist songs during the event. The spectacle was observed by the nation’s leaders.

This massive celebration seeks to memorialize China’s history as told by the CCP, whilst reinforcing the future of the party. Xi remains firm in his resolve as he boldly dismisses Western criticism of China’s authoritarian rule. The West has numerous times called into question alleged “abuses of human rights” within China, notably as it relates to the Uyghurs, not to mention what is viewed by the West as the “increasing crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong” as described by NBC news.

China has also come under Western scrutiny because of its large investments in Africa and the Caribbean. In 2020, then-United States (US) Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, while on a two-day working visit to Jamaica, cautioned Jamaicans against accepting “easy money from places like China”. This is according to a report by the Jamaica Observer published that year.

Spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Kingston, Xia Shaowu, rebutted at the time, stating that China’s cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean was formed based on “mutual respect”, “equality”, and “mutual benefit”.

President Xi Jinping has also in the past referred to these elaborate investments in the country as a “win-win” for both China and Jamaica.