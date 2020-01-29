China’s richest man donate millions to find coronavirus cure

China’s richest man, Jack Ma, has donated $14 million through his foundation to help develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus.

Ma, founder of the ‘Chinese Amazon’, Alibaba will be donating $5.8 million to two Chinese government research organizations.

The remaining funds will go to support “prevention and treatment, according to A CNN business report.

Earlier this week, Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson expressed that it was pretty confident that it can find a vaccine.

But it could take up to a year for the vaccine to be available on the market.

The new coronavirus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan city. It has killed more 100 people, and has no known cure.