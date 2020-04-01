Chinese business operators distribute millions in gifts to several state entities

Members of the Jamaica Guandong Association have been busy in the western end of the island since last Thursday, handing out millions of dollars worth of food items and sanitisation supplies to various government agencies amid the COVID -19 crisis.

Last Thursday, the group, which constitutes Chinese business operators, presented well-needed items to the Trelawny Municipal Corporation.

Then the following day, the Chinese business operators visited the Freeport Police Station where they handed over several items to the St James police.The group then visited the Cornwall Regional Hospital bearing gifts for the members of staff and patients and their family members.

The members of the Jamaica Guangdon Association stepped up their deliveries on Monday when they distributed items to the St James Municipal Corporation, the Type Five Health Clinic, both in Montego Bay, St James and the Westmoreland police headquarters in Savanna-la-Mar. Tuesday saw the Trelawny police receiving their donation at the Falmouth Police Station. Each consignment cost over $1million.

A member of the Jamaica Guangdong Association, Andy Chang, said the group felt compelled to assist in this as Jamaica is their second home.

The group has also given support to government agencies in other parishes outside of western Jamaica.