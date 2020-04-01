Chinese business operators distribute millions in gifts to several state entities

Chinese business operators distribute millions in gifts to several state entitiesWednesday, April 01, 2020
|
Members of the Jamaica Guandong Association have been busy in the western end of the island since last Thursday, handing out millions of dollars worth of food items and sanitisation supplies to various government agencies amid the COVID -19 crisis.
Last Thursday, the group, which constitutes Chinese business operators, presented well-needed items to the Trelawny Municipal Corporation.
Then the following day, the Chinese business operators visited the Freeport Police Station where they handed over several items to the St James police.The group then visited the Cornwall Regional Hospital bearing gifts for the members of staff and patients and their family members.
The members of the Jamaica Guangdon Association stepped up their deliveries on Monday when they distributed items to the St James Municipal Corporation, the Type Five Health Clinic, both in Montego Bay, St James and the Westmoreland police headquarters in Savanna-la-Mar. Tuesday saw the Trelawny police receiving their donation at the Falmouth Police Station. Each consignment cost over $1million.
A member of the Jamaica Guangdong Association, Andy Chang, said the group felt compelled to assist in this as Jamaica is their second home.
The group has also given support to government agencies in other parishes outside of western Jamaica.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy