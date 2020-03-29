Chinese community donates $1M in COVID-19 supplies to St James police

The Jamaica Guangdong Association (JGA) has donated a large quantity of COVID-19 supplies valued at $1million to the St James police in western Jamaica.

The donation—made at the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay, St James—comprises spring water, hand sanitizers, face masks, hand towels, alcohol, soft drinks, biscuits, hand wipes, and disinfectants.

Spokeman for the JGA, Andy Chang said the donation is testimony that the Chinese community is in solidarity with Jamaica in this challenging time. He said that further donations will be made to other institutions.

“The Chinese community wants the Jamaica people to know we are doing this together. We must not give up. We are all standing by. We have problems, all of us have the same problem; when we are happy, all of us are happy because Jamaica is like our second home. Jamaica is our nice home, nice place, we have families here, we have friends here,” Chang argued.

He disclosed that earlier in the week the JGA visited areas such as the Trelawny Municipal Corporation and agencies in other parishes, bearing similar gifts. He added: “We are working together with the Chinese people, and Jamaican people, together we are more, together we are strong.”