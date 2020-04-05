Chinese community in St Elizabeth donates items to help in COVID-19 fight

The

Jamaica Guangdong Association has donated items valued at $1.5 million to the St Elizabeth Municipal

Corporation to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The donation, which includes rice, flour, tin products, masks, gloves, sanitiser, disinfecting wipes, alcohol, and disinfectant, will benefit the most vulnerable in the parish, particularly the elderly, shut-ins and indigent persons.

A portion of the protective gear and sanitising products will be delivered to the St Elizabeth Health Department and Black River Hospital to help doctors and nurses, who are working on the frontlines to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, who attended the handover ceremony at the municipal corporation’s offices in Black River, said that the contribution will go a far way in supporting the efforts in St. Elizabeth to battle COVID-19.

Andy Chang from the Jamaica Guangdong Association, who handed over the items, told JIS News that the Chinese community is committed to helping Jamaica fight COVID-19 “because Jamaica is like our second home”.