Chinese supermarket operator killed, wife injured in gun attack

Chinese supermarket operator killed, wife injured in gun attackFriday, December 24, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A Chinese couple was shot, one fatally, in Southfield, southern St Elizabeth, last night.
According to the police, the deceased is a businessman who operated Jojo's supermarket in the area.
His wife was taken to hospital.
Last night's shooting follows the killing of three people in separate incidents in Fyffes Pen and Carisbrook in St Elizabeth between Monday night and Tuesday evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy