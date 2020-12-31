Chinese vaccine gets approval

BUZZ fam, another vaccine has entered the market, this time from China.

State-owned drugmaker Sinopharm has gotten approval for general public use of its coronavirus vaccine.

The move came a day after the firm said interim data showed its leading vaccine had a 79% efficacy rate in phase three trials, without providing more details.

The deputy commissioner of China’s National Medical Products Administration, Chen Shifei, announced the decision at a news conference in Beijing.

“After a series of strict reviews, verification, test and data analysis in accordance with the law and procedures, it is concluded that the known and potential benefits of Sinopharm’s new inactivated coronavirus vaccine are bigger than the known and potential risks, and it fully meets the pre-set requirements of conditional marketing standards,” he said.

The Sinopharm vaccine is China’s first general approval of a homemade jab – and it is being seen as potentially a major step towards inoculating the world’s largest population.