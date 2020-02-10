Chris Gayle demands apology, retraction from Guyanese politician

Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle wants no less than an apology and a retraction from Charles Ramson Jr, a People’s Progressive Party (PPP) candidate.

Ramson alleged at a recent party meeting that Gayle was owed over US$50,000 by the People National Congress Reform (PNCR).

Gayle through his attorney Roysdale Forde, in a letter dated February 4, 2020 stated that on January 30, 2020, Ramson, during a PPP/C meeting in Albertown, Georgetown, made a number of slanderous statements.

Among the statements Gayle had issues with was that PNCR promised him US$50,000 for his visit to linden during the celebration of their 62 Anniversary in October last year. It was further compounded by his accusation that Gayle was trying to collect the rest of the money owed to him.

“As you are aware, my client is an internationally-recognised personality and cricketer and has carefully protected his brand and reputation, especially by refusing to engage in public relations activities at the request of political parties. The statements made by you are not only totally false and untrue, but seems calculated to subject my client to ridicule and portray him as being paid by a political party in Guyana to engage in work on its behalf,” Forde stated in the letter.

Gayle’s lawyer wrote that the damage is not limited to Guyana, but has long term implications.