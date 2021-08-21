Chris Tufton sends condolences to KD Knight after wife passes from COVID-19

Jamaicaâ€™s Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton, is sending his condolences to former Government Minister and attorney at law K. D. Knight at the passing of his wife-Dr Pauline Knight.

She passed away on Friday evening after battling complications from COVID-19 for some time. She had been in hospital in critical care and had been in intensive care.

Following the news, Dr Tufton wrote on Instagram below a Jamaica Gleaner post on the subject. â€œMy condolences to the Knight family.â€

Her death comes just days after her husband, K.D, through the newly formed COVID Action Group called on the Jamaican government to develop a more effective vaccination plan. Knight is convenor of the group which insists that the push to get persons vaccinated should not be left up to the political directorate.

Since the announcement of the death of his wife, tributes pouring in from other persons to include the current Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) President, Mark Holding. â€œOur heartfelt sympathies go out to our dear and esteemed colleague K.D. Knight on the sad passing of his dear wife, Pauline, and out condolences to the entire family. May her soul rest in peace,â€ he tweeted.

Fellow PNP stalwart Floyd Morris also reacted to her passing where he labeled her as a wonderful Jamaican â€œI am deeply saddened at the news of the passing of my church sister, comrade, and friend, Dr. Pauline Knight. It is really a hurtful situation to hear of the passing of this wonderful Jamaican woman. My profound sympathies to KD, Stacey and all the grandchildren,â€ he remarked.

Our heartfelt sympathies go out to our dear and esteemed colleague K. D. Knight on the sad passing of his dear wife, Pauline, and our condolences to the entire family. May her soul Rest in Peace. Ÿ•Š â€” Mark Golding (@MarkJGolding) pic.twitter.com/a1ljciTPS9August 21, 2021

Dr Knight is known for her work at the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) where she had risen to the level of Acting Director-General of the entity during her tenure. She also held other senior roles within the public sector.