Christian cabbie and the 'spirit' in a yellow dress

St Mary taxi driver Hopeton Robinson didn't second-guess his colleague when he was told that a woman wearing a yellow dress had entered his vehicle, but was later nowhere to be found.

According to Robinson, he is prone to attracting supernatural entities.

The 39-year-old Robinson told the Jamaica Observer that this was not the first sighting of the “lady in yellow” and he was not frightened by his brush with these mysterious events which always happened in the latter part of each year.

“Mi nuh 'fraid,” declared Robinson.

“Almost two weeks ago I was on the stand in Buff Bay and one of my co-workers came to me and he said that him just see someone go in my car. Mi seh, mi nuh have nobody in deh yet. Him seh, 'Well, mi just see one girl go in deh, one nice browning, pretty and nice and in a yellow dress'. So, me a seh, fi real? But he had told me that already,” Robinson continued.

“I think it's the second time that someone in a yellow dress go in my car. I would assume that the spirit could attach to me, it could be something like that because you know how persons stay.”

Stating that as a child he had seen ghosts, Robinson said he doesn't see them as often now.

“If you had really seen one you could tell the feeling and the different ways of how you woulda feel naturally prior to seeing one. But it's weird. Them exist, because spiritually I think those kinds of entity deh pan di earth but them nuh dwell dem self amongst people other than persons might evoke them fi do them work. I would say they do exist,” Robinson, who said he's a Christian, told the Observer.

He declared that in order to rid oneself or property of a spirit, “You can pray them out, you can curse them out too. Mi had spiritual experience one time when one come in a mi room and hold mi down and mi a tell you, mi curse it off. But I was there chanting some prayers too, ennuh. And it's like the prayers somehow not working and then I start to chant two Bible scriptures. Then I realised that the more I chanted, the more the thing feel like him a tell mi seh him know them verse here long time,” he explained.

Describing how he had to “curse” out the spirit, Robinson said, “This one, him literally grab mi and have mi inna mi room. When mi tell him too bad word him fly up inna di ceiling. Once mi feel the release, mi open mi eyes same time. When mi open mi eyes, mi see it. That was the time when I saw that it was a demon.”

Name: Hopeton Robinson

Age: 39 year old

Length of career: Six years

Route: Buff Bay to Annotto Bay, St Mary