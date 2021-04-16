Christian Coleman to miss Olympics although ban’s reduced

Christian Coleman, the current world 100-metre champion will not be competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Coleman was banned last year over missed drug tests. And although he had his suspension reduced from two years to 18 months on appeal is not in time for him to compete at the games.

“While I appreciate that the arbitrators correctly found that I am a clean athlete, I am obviously disappointed that I will miss the Olympic Games this summer,” Coleman said in a statement.

“I look forward to representing the United States at both World Championships in 2022 [indoors and outdoors], especially the first-ever World Championships held in the United States next summer where I plan to defend my world title against a new Olympic champion in the 100 meters.”

His suspension will end in mid-November. Coleman was suspended for missing three drug tests in a 12-month span, all in 2019. The penalty for “whereabouts failures” is one to two years depending on degree of fault for first-time offenders like Coleman.

A panel said that Coleman lied about being at his home before the end of a one-hour window to be tested on Dec. 9, 2019, his last of three strikes.

But Coleman appealed to CAS, hoping to get the ban reduced to be eligible for June’s Olympic Trials. A hearing was held in February.

“The athlete should have been on ‘high-alert’ on that day [Dec. 9], given the two existing whereabout failures against him,” according to CAS.

Coleman has never failed a drug test. The CAS panel reinforced that it believes Coleman is a clean athlete who did not avoid being tested.