Christian Eriksen leaves Tottenham for Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen leaves Tottenham for Inter MilanWednesday, January 29, 2020
|
Christian Eriksen has moved to Italian football league Serie A after leaving English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Eriksen penned a four-year deal with Inter Milan on Tuesday (Jan 28). The announcement followed weeks of negotiation between the two clubs.
The 27-year-old Eriksen left the Spurs after a six-and-a-half-year run during which he made 305 appearances, scored 69 goals and provided 89 assists.
“I couldn’t wait to get here,” he told Inter TV. “It’s amazing to be here. I want the fans to know who I am. I already had the chance to feel their warmth, they gave me a fantastic welcome.”
He added: “I feel amazing. I had a chance to meet Conte when I was at Tottenham and we faced his Chelsea, it was very tough. The opportunity to meet him and learn how his teams play is very fascinating. I am very happy to play in Serie A and in a big team like Inter, a fantastic club.”
