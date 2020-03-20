Christiana family walks away unscathed after truck crashes into home

A family in Christiana, Manchester escaped unscathed following a freak accident in which a motor truck crashed into their home on Azan Lane in the parish on Thursday, March 19.

Reports are that at about 2:00 p.m., a man was driving a motor truck when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The truck then veered off the roadway and crashed into a concrete house.

The driver of the truck and another man were trapped in the vehicle and had to be cut from the vehicle by personnel from the Christiana Fire Department. Two other men who were in the truck jumped from the vehicle and sustained injuries.

The driver of the truck, Calvin Martin of Silent Hill district in the parish, was killed in the incident.