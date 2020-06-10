Christopher Columbus statue beheaded in Boston

A statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston is the latest to feel the rage of protesters. The statue was beheaded as calls to remove sculptures commemorating colonizers and slavers continues to sweep America on the back of anti-racism protests.

The statue stands on a plinth in the heart of Boston and has been controversial for years. Similar to other Columbus statues across the US, it has also been vandalized in the past.

Boston police were alerted to the damage shortly after midnight on Tuesday, a spokesman told the Associate Free Press. An investigation is under way but no one has been arrested, he added.

Italian explorer Columbus, long hailed by school textbooks as the discoverer of “The New World,” is considered by many to have spurred years of genocide against indigenous groups in the Americas.

He is regularly denounced in a similar way to Civil War generals of the pro-slavery south.

The incidents come as pressure builds in the United States to rid the country of monuments associated with racism following massive demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis last month