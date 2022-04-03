Chuck likens conduct of gunmen to Russian president

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has likened the behaviour of some gunmen in Jamaica who create mayhem in the country to that of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Chuck made the comment during his address at a church service at the Savanna-la-Mar Seventh-day Adventist Church here Saturday. The church service forms part of the minister's three-day (Friday-Sunday) visit to the parish, aimed at launching the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in the parish.

He noted that while the crime situation in Jamaica is not as bad as the war in Ukraine, the behaviour of some gunmen is similar to that of Russia's president.

“... But, in some areas of Jamaica, the gunmen behave like Vladimir Putin who feels like they should control others, tell others what is to be done and control movements,” stated Chuck.

For this reason, the minister said there is a need for all in Jamaica to work together in combating the situation by bringing justice to the criminals.

“And, that is why all across Jamaica, we have to work in partnerships, not only with the Government but the churches and the police to send the right signal to the corrupt and the indiscipline that unless you can find the right way, then we will deal with you either by putting you in prison or to punish you accordingly,” added Chuck.

The minister's reference to Vladimir Putin was in relation to Russia's bloody invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24 and has resulted in multiple deaths on both sides.

Chuck argued also that Jamaica is like a battlefield in too many areas.

“We have too many persons, families, neighbourhoods, communities and churches who are at war. For one reason or another, people have become intolerant of one and another. People have so many disagreements — families fighting, neighbours fighting, communities fighting and what is very important is for us to see how we can encourage persons to really deal with one another in a loving, harmonious, Christian like way,” he stated.

Chuck argued that if people were able to resolve their problems peacefully, then Jamaica would not only be a peaceful place but would be one of the nicest places on earth. “But as you say, pastor, it is the heart of man who frequently goes astray and because the heart of man goes astray, we frequently have war.”

During the church service, Chuck also mentioned that the ministry had several programmes which it would like to promote. Among them are Restorative Justice, Victim Services and Child Diversion.

“When you hear about Restorative Justice, it emerged from Christianity where offenders are willing to accept responsibility for their wrongdoing and victims are encouraged to forgive… so that relationships can be restored,” stated Chuck.

And, with several fights stabbing incidents in schools as a result of students being unable to settle their differences, Chuck said the Child Diversion programme will be pushed in schools and communities.