Chukka Good Hope ready for action again

GOOD HOPE, Trelawny — Buoyed up by an uptick of tourist arrivals, Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Jamaica's biggest attraction company, on Friday reopened its newly-transformed eco-adventure outpost here, which was shuttered for over a year as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Executive director of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, John Byles, revealed that the reopening also signalled the return of 40 per cent of the workforce of the Chukka family attraction in Trelawny.

“As of today (Friday) we have 40 workers. When we are fully back up we will have 100. In Jamaica now we have 450 employees. So this is going to take us to roughly 500 now,” Byles stated.

Speaking to reporters during a media tour of the attraction, Byles pointed out that among the new features of the Good Hope attraction is the compressing of activities which will now result in less time for patrons to move from one activity to the next.

“So whereas before we had people going up to the top and coming back down now, 'no'. You are in the fun and you stay in the fun,” Byles noted.

He further stated that cabanas, electric bikes and a rum tour experience will soon be added to the zip line, kayaking, tubing, rum tasting and the other activities offered at the Good Hope site.

“So we [are] working closely with Appleton to develop a whole rum tour experience here now,” he declared.

Byles explained that Chukka, which banked heavily on cruise ship passengers visiting the Trelawny attraction, has now “seen a buoyancy in the resort market that is more than we expected.

“We find first of all the numbers coming into the island have improved dramatically in June... it's about 75 per cent of 2019, but also we [are] finding a client coming that wants to explore more, they want to get out. So they are disproportionately coming out and exploring the country,” he said.

He attributed the influx of American visitors to that country's vaccination programme.

“The main market that we have at this time is the United States. The business coming out of the United States has been phenomenonal and it is clear that the vaccination programme there has added to the confidence of the traveller from that market and that has boosted even more than we were expecting the demand. But Jamaica also has a great demand,” Byles stated.

“We are quickly moving to building the capacity now for the demand that we see for our product.”

Byles, who thanked business partners, including financial institutions, underscored that the company was hard at work during the shutdown.

“That's when we got back to work. We kept in contact with all our customers, we let them know what was happening; we got involved in the industry and working with the industry to help with the recovery. We didn't sit down and say we are going to wait and see and coming out of COVID,” the Chukka executive said.

“We are not out of the woods as yet. We are working our way right now. We got caught with not being ready for the amount of business and we are working very quickly to increase the capacity, bringing employees back on, bringing in new employees and training them but where we are now we feel very, very, confident in the way forward,” Byles ended.