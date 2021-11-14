Church academy continues to offer free education to students

Since its establishment in 2016, Mountain View New Testament Church of God Academy has been providing free Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) classes to adult-students in and around eastern Kingston communities with the message: “Jesus plus education equals success.”

Boasting a 75 per cent success rate, the outreach ministry has had over 300 students successfully sit Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations across seven subject areas — mathematics, English, information technology, principles of business, principles of accounts, social studies, and human and social biology.

“It is our intention to continue to offer this educational service free to interested citizens. We continue to pursue spiritual and academic excellence. There is no tuition fee. The programme remains operational through a minimal registration fee of $3,500 to pursue up to three subjects, and $500 for each additional subject,” Principal Samantha Bennett told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

“We currently have a teaching staff complement of nine educators. Three teachers are paid and they are non-members of our congregation. The other six educators are all members of the congregation and they provide complete voluntary service.”

In addition to the income generated from registration, the programme is heavily supplemented by the church's treasury and donations from members of the congregation. Each year, a fund-raiser is also used to generate funds, but this has not materialised in the last two years because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bennett told the Sunday Observer that over the years, the school has seen an increase in enrolment, with students coming from as far as communities in St Catherine, rural St Andrew and other communities outside eastern Kington.

“In 2016, our inaugural year, we registered 101 students and there has been a gradual to significant increase over the years, except for last year and this year where we had a cap on enrolment due to COVID-19 restrictions. To date, our records indicate that over 880 students have registered and enrolled at the academy. From the students registered, 349 have sat examinations. Our students have consistently been doing well in their exams.

“The programme is a one-year programme which runs from September to May or June of the other year. In addition, we do have a two-year programme for mathematics and English which provides foundational skills to students who did not complete formal secondary education, have learning difficulties and require additional academic support.”

And a number of people are returning students who would've attained passes in multiple subject areas in previous years.

“They have opted to continue their studies and gain more subjects. Some students have been at the academy over four school years, sitting new subjects, or seeking to redo a subject they were not successful in,” said Bennett.

“One of our students boasts today of attaining eight subjects, having studied at the academy for two school years between 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020, and passing five subjects in one year and three in the other. Other students have successfully attained four, five or six subjects over two or three years. Some students have had to sit their subjects in increments due to financial constraints or academic challenges.”

Bennett said over 85 per cent of the students are adults and this is inclusive of individuals who did not complete high school.

“There are adults who just needed a chance, an opportunity to challenge themselves, to take a risk and dream and see a goal being fulfilled. The age group of our students are 20s to 30s, 30s to 40s, and we do have persons over the age of 50 and 60. Over the years, we have registered a few students who were in high school and wanted supplemental support in their studies, or they may not have been signed up by their schools for particular subjects. And having attended the academy, they have reaped success,” she told the Sunday Observer.

Jody-Ann Cameron, who attended the academy during the 2016/2017 academic year, was successful in four of her five CSEC subjects.

“I received a grade two in English language, integrated science, principles of business and a grade one in human and social biology. My time at the academy was amazing. The teachers were attentive and willing to take baby steps with us,” she said.

Isheika Freckleton, another student, was successful in all five subjects she pursued. Freckleton received a grade two in English language, human and social biology and principles of business; and a grade three in integrated science and mathematics.”

“With a well set mind, spiritual, loving and dedicated teachers and environment, I've achieved my goals at the academy. One year was just enough for me as I assure you that I was well taught by the most dedicated teachers for the five subjects I sat and achieved.”

Jacinth Waugh, administrator at the academy, told the Sunday Observer that prior to COVID-19, classes were held face-to-face with over 60 students in a room in some instances.

“It was a small space with a big heart and filled with potential. Since COVID-19, we transitioned to online learning which was a steep learning curve for both students and educators. There were challenges with Internet connections, device availability, and a mental block from learning in a brand-new environment,” she said.

“But by God's grace, the students outshone themselves. The 2019 to 2020 cohort, which was the group that experienced the first transition to virtual learning in March 2020, attained an overall pass rate of 86 per cent with 136 of the 144 students being successful in at least once subject. Only eight students were unsuccessful in all subjects sat,” she continued.

Waugh added that many students enter the academy lacking confidence and the requisite foundation needed to succeed academically.

“However, the teachers provide the encouragement, support and attention needed by these students. Each year, at our church service and orientation, we give our past students an opportunity to share their testimonials which serve as encouragement to the current students. Past students have expressed about the confidence they now have, about the employment opportunities that have been opened up to them and others have moved on to pursuing tertiary education.”

She advised parties interested in assisting the academy with its efforts to do so by : “Making financial contributions to offset the cost in paying teachers, secure classroom furniture and equipment for the school, such as desks, chairs, whiteboards, overhead projectors, computers, sponsoring a furnished computer laboratory, purchasing textbooks or book vouchers for students, providing employment opportunities for students after gaining subjects and sponsoring at least one student to achieve tertiary education.”

The academy can be contacted at: mvntcogacademy@gmail.com