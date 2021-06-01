Church donates tablets to Waltham Park kids

A total of 10 tablets were Sunday handed to children in communities near Waltham Park Church of God, as part of the ministry's outreach programme. The tablets were donated by church members from the diaspora in the United States, in addition to an allocation from the church.

Here, Pastor Stevenson Samuel (second left) congratulates Priscilla Johnson after handing over her tablet. Others in photo are Youth Director Jody Ann Barrett (second right) and tablet recipients Israel Sculley (centre) and Deborah Stewart.