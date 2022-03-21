Church embarks on Renewal of the Mind spiritual journey

Each year in the Lenten season, Escarpment Road New Testament Church in St Andrew commits to a spiritual journey called Renewal of the Mind (ROTM), a 45-day journey that started on Ash Wednesday and will end on Good Friday, that facilitates holistic development for the church and beyond.

This period involves a series of prayers, fasting, evangelism and other activities.

Coordinator of the activities, Dr Felicia Grey, told the Jamaica Observer that ROTM has been an integral journey of the church's ministry for over 15 years.

“We are very grateful to God for how He has blessed this programme and brought salvation and deliverance to people from all over the world,” she said.

Under the theme, 'Calvary, God's Love Story', several programmes are planned by a special committee of the church to be fulfilled in the 45-day period.

“Renewal of the Mind is the church's collective response to the Apostle Paul's exhortation for us to present our bodies as living sacrifices,” Dr Grey said.

She also shared that this period is intended to remind the church that it should not be conformed to the world, but instead, grow spiritually while helping to improve the lives of others.

Host pastor of Escarpment Road New Testament Church, Bishop Leslie Pinnock, said although ROTM is an annual initiative, he looks forward to a greater impact each year.

“I find that ROTM is something that you become a little more intentional about each time; you must be zoned into your spiritual life in different ways each time,” he said.

Pinnock said Renewal of the Mind was designed to facilitate members of Escarpment Road New Testament Church but noted that worshippers from other churches and people who do not attend church have benefited and may continue to be a part of the event if they desire.

Meanwhile, Dr Grey added that last year's event attracted 725 registered participants from more than seven countries and 66 other churches joined the programme.

The series has three levels.

Level one involves receiving daily devotionals, making declarations, a day of prayer, fast and 'No Meat Friday' — a pledge to not consume meat for each Friday during the period.

Level two includes all the activities from level one with other commitments.

In level two, members engage in charitable activities, a juice fasting during which juices will be the only thing consumed on selected days, and evening fasts.

Level three includes all activities from levels one and two, and fasts that will last for several days. Level three also includes midnight prayers.

Renewal of the Mind also features enrichment seminars for single Christians, married couples, people who are courting and people who have divorced.

“Each enrichment seminar is geared to provide biblical teaching and support to persons, despite their relationship status,” Dr Grey said.

The entire programme this year, she said, is centred on love, and the team wishes to provide practical ways to respond to the needs of the congregation.

Youth director at Escarpment Road New Testament Church, Gavin White, said the programme has transformed his life immensely.

“ROTM has taught me the significance of the Word… the whole experience knowing everyone is coming together for one purpose makes you feel like you're a part of something big,” White said, adding that he especially loves 'Missions Day' when church members visit communities with charitable items. He said serving others on Missions Day is symbolic as it represents what God has instructed Christians to do.

Dr Grey also said charitable acts through the mission's project is an important aspect of ROTM.

“Our Missions Day has brought an evangelical and physical component. Since our commission is to take the gospel into the world, we intensify our commitment during this time to distribute tracts and share our faith,” she said.

Renewal of the Mind has also facilitated an increase in donations to Yadel Girls' Home in Kingston, an orphanage that is generally supported by the New Testament churches.

Members of the congregation are also asked each year to donate non-perishable food items to the church for distribution to people who are in need.