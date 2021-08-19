Church enters vaccine battle

A number of the island's church leaders will this morning appear at a news conference with Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton at which the religious community's response to the controversial issue of COVID-19 vaccination will be discussed.

The health and wellness ministry yesterday gave notice of the event in a press advisory saying that the religious leaders will include those from the Catholic, Anglican, Pentecostal, and Church of God faith who will give remarks regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and their respective church communities.

“We will be encouraging persons to weigh the evidence and consider taking the vaccine,” Reverend Dr Peter Garth, senior pastor of Hope Gospel Assembly and one of the country's foremost church leaders, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The church leaders' participation was welcomed by Minister Tufton, who said it was an important meeting to build national consensus around the vaccine programme.

“The church's influence is known and respected and the support of its leadership is critical to overcoming some of the myths around vaccination. We have to have all hands on deck,” Tufton told the Observer.

The meeting and news conference come a day after Tufton confirmed that the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is in Jamaica.

Tufton, in a video release on the development, reminded that he and other public health officials had previously said that they had assumed the Delta variant was here in Jamaica. The confirmation, he said, is based on test results they received yesterday from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Of the 40 tests done, 22 have confirmed the Delta variant. This represents another phase of the COVID virus in our country and the response that is necessary,” Tufton said.

Earlier, in a news release, Tufton had said the epidemiology and laboratory teams are doing further analysis to see if there is any particular significant factor related to the 22 identified.

He also promised to keep the public updated.

“I want to reiterate to all Jamaicans that the Delta variant is highly contagious. It is said to be more contagious than the other variants of the virus. It means that you can get it a lot easier, persons can spread it a lot easier,” Tufton said in the video release.

“Unvaccinated persons are highly at risk, particularly if you don't wear your mask, [observe] physical distance, and sanitise. Even the vaccinated can also get the virus and therefore mask-wearing should be universal and standard,” Tufton said.

“We do not want to overcrowd, more than we are already, our hospitals, or put you at risk; therefore, it is so important that you recognise the importance of wearing the mask and following the protocols,” he added.

Yesterday, Opposition spokesman on heath Dr Morais Guy questioned when the Government had received the test results from CARPHA, and at what time were those samples sent to Trinidad and Tobago.

He suggested that the Government seek to involve modern technology in its response, including the use of drones to find illegal parties, which increase the risk of spreading the virus, being staged across the island.

Confirmation of the presence of the Delta variant comes at a time when Jamaica is recording record levels of positive results from the tests. The latest figures show 289 new COVID-19 infections and 19 deaths in the 24 hours leading to yesterday.

The total number of infections has now moved to 59,377 since the first case was confirmed last year March, while the total number of deaths stands at 1,339. There have been 47,570 recoveries.

The health and wellness ministry said that, at the same time, hospitals across the country have exceeded their COVID-19 bed capacity, while exhausted health-care workers urged Jamaicans to stay vigilant in practising infection prevention and control measures.

The ministry also pointed out that today Jamaica will receive its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, for which children and teens will be prioritised for vaccination. The donation from the US Government will be delivered in three shipments over three months, with an initial 204,000 doses to make up the first shipment, which should have arrived on Tuesday, but was delayed by Tropical Storm Grace.

“The Pfizer vaccine has been proven safe and is approved for use in children and adolescents and I urge the public's support for our efforts as we prioritise their vaccination in the coming days,” Tufton stated.